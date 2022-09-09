Girl goes missing during picnic; mother begs for assistance

[Photo: Supplied]

A mother is pleading with the public to help locate her daughter, whom she last saw on Wednesday.

Taina Rokobuli and her family from Makoi in Nasinu went for a picnic near Maui Bay in Nadroga, where her daughter went missing.

Rokobuli says her daughter Peniana Vadei was playing volleyball before she asked if they could change and Peniana could look after their stuff.

Article continues after advertisement

She says she saw her daughter taking a walk along the beach, and that was her last time seeing her.

She says they looked for Peniana but could not locate her.

The mother of the lost child says she is coping well at this stage and hopes that her daughter returns home safely.

Anyone with information regarding Peniana is urged to contact Taina Rokobuli on 2850237 or 7236552.

A Police report has since been lodged at the Korolevu station.