Girl dies in road accident, man in custody

A 17-year-old girl from Vatutavui Village in Tavua is alleged to be the country’s latest road fatality victim.

Police say a report was received at around 10 pm of an accident near Vatutavui village, where a vehicle driven by a man in his 20s bumped the victim who was walking along the road near the village.

The suspect was travelling with three others.

It’s believed the driver tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control, causing it to veer off the road and allegedly bump the victim.

The victim was rushed to the Tavua Hospital by a passing vehicle, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is in custody as investigations continue.