Girl, 11 loses life

An 11-year-old student is believed to be the country’s latest drowning victim.

Police say the victim, from Suva, had accompanied her parents to Sigatoka where the alleged incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim had gone swimming in the Sigatoka River near Qereqere despite being warned not to.

Her parents were alerted of the incident by other children after she disappeared.

A search was conducted where her body was recovered and attempts made by a National Fire Authority officer to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine cause of death as investigations continue.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 31 compared to 38 for the same period last year.