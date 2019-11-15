Home

'Ghost boat' containing human remains washes up on Japanese island

| @BBCWorld
December 29, 2019 4:38 am

Five corpses and two human heads have been discovered inside a shipwreck on the coast of Japan.

The boat washed ashore on Japan’s Sado Island, northwest from the mainland, on Friday and authorities gained access on Saturday.

The heavily damaged vessel had Korean lettering painted on its side.

Police could not confirm whether the two heads belonged to the corpses but Japanese media said the remains were “partially skeletonised”.

This could indicate the victims had been at sea for a long time.

