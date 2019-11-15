Get your house in order first says Freesoul lawyer

The lawyer representing Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited today said that the Department of Environment need to get their house in order if they want people to comply.

The company is charged with one count of Undertaking Unauthorised Development and Failure to comply with a Prohibition Notice.

It is alleged that Freesoul carried out development on the dry land at Wacia in Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

The case was called in the Suva High Court this morning.

The state made a submission yesterday saying they are not denying the fact that employees who were sent to inspect the site were not designated officers at the time.

However, the Department stated they were acting in good faith and for the interest of the public.

The defense lawyer today filed submission stating all inspectors do not have legitimate rights to make reports or take photos of the site in question.

The lawyer questioned if they are allowing the court to use information that was obtained unlawfully.

The judge says it seems the Department of Environment was acting in good faith but she will deliver her ruling on the submissions on the 26th of this month.

The trial will begin on the 17th of November.