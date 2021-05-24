Get paid protecting biodiversity says Wycliffe

The Ministry of Environment says during this new financial year they will prioritize protecting and reverse biodiversity losses.

Speaking to members of the Fiji Media Association during a virtual conference, Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says the rate of extinction of species is alarming worldwide and Fiji is no exception.

Wycliffe says he wants to set up systems to capture tangible outcomes that will see the protection of Fiji’s biodiversity.

He says communities around the country can now access funding for the Job for Nature program which promotes biodiversity.

The Permanent Secretary says $4 million have been set aside for the program.

“We are trying to increase it from a $1,000 to double the amount if we can this year, for them to be able to identify an area within their community to enrich biodiversity or reverse biodiversity loss, come up with just a one-pager and we will allocate the money. We will take baseline information just to have a before and after scenario.”

Wycliffe says the intention is to be able to do what the program is intended for environmentally as well as being able to provide financial support for those that may have lost their employment during the pandemic.

He says people need not go to other communities but work from their own as a bubble to preserve and reverse the loss of biodiversity while getting paid for it.