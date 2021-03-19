Get evidence of disposal of body parts in Naboro landfill: PM

The Prime Minister has asked Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua to provide evidence of disposal of amputated body parts at the Naboro Landfill.

Qereqeretabua had raised this question in parliament earlier this week.

Voreqe Bainimarama says the NFP MP made claims that the amputated limbs are being dumped at the Naboro Landfill.

“Qereqeretabua asked the Minister whether he is going to deny about body parts being put out in Naboro landfill. If she has any photo, any proof, bring it to the house. That’s the problem of getting information from social pages.”

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed this is not the case.