Germany strengthens ties with Fiji

[Source: Fijian Government]

The German Government has pledged its support for Fiji’s efforts to build economic resilience from the adverse impacts of climate change and recover sustainably from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was conveyed at a meeting between the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs, Yogesh Karan, and the State Secretary of the Federal Republic of Germany, Andreas Michaelis.

The German Ambassador and Special Envoy for the Pacific Island States, Her Excellency Beate Grzeski, was also present.

The meeting took place at the margins of the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, held in Singapore earlier this week.

Karan praised the German government for reconvening the conference, which he described as an ideal platform for fostering economic cooperation among nations in Europe and Asia Pacific.

He also commended Germany for being one of the first few countries to support loss and damage financing at COP27 last week by committing $170 million for the “Global Shield” initiative, which aims to strengthen insurance and disaster protection finance.

The global conference was attended by hundreds of world business leaders, corporate executives, and senior government representatives, who discussed and promoted economic relations between Germany and the Asia-Pacific region.

Michaelis thanked Karan for the discussions on enhancing cooperation on mutual priorities.

He said Germany stands ready to support the Fijian Government in all its efforts, and Fiji’s participation at the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK) has highlighted the important areas of assistance that Germany looks forward to providing in the coming months.