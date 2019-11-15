George Edgar appointed new British High Commissioner to Fiji

A new British High Commissioner to Fiji has been appointed.

George Edgar will take up office later this month.

Chargé d’Affairs, Paul Welsh says Edgar brings with him a broad range of experience as the UK’s Envoy for Climate Security in Africa, Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and most recently the Deputy Director for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Coronavirus Task Force.

Article continues after advertisement

Edgar takes over from Melanie Hopkins who will be transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.

The British High Commission says over the past 18 months, the UK has doubled its presence in the Pacific including the increase of its diplomatic presence in Suva.

It also says the UK stands ready to assist Fiji in planning and implementing the recovery from COVID-19.