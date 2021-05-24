Home

News

Geographer explains different stages of a volcano

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 20, 2022 6:40 am

FBC News spoke with the University of the South Pacific Physical and Human Geographer to explain more on volcanoes.

Semi Duaibe has been able to outline the different stages of a volcano, particularly the recent Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption over the weekend.

Duaibe, says the Tongan volcano happened after the process known as subduction between the Indo-Australian and Pacific tectonic plates.

Article continues after advertisement

He says subduction is where all it starts when the Pacific tectonic plate slides beneath the lighter Indo-Australian plate.

Duaibe adds a sign that a volcanic eruption may be imminent begins with the expulsion of ash and steam through newly opened vents, before the main eruption a few days later.

“Highly dense and it is being subducted. So, what happens when it keeps on pushing there will cracks that will occur and finally the magma and other materials from beneath or the mantle will begin to find its way up slowly.”

Duaibe says during this process, trenches are formed causing the seafloor and crust to burn and release energy that causes an earthquake, later tsunami, and an underwater eruption, as was the case for Tonga.

“Finally, there is a big blow. Why? Because of the building up pressure from beneath within the mantle that has finally found its way out.”

He adds that an uptick in gas emissions, carbon dioxide, sulfur, and other poisonous gases are usually emitted, causing widespread chaos on land and sea.

Meanwhile, some forecast of volcanic eruptions are based on eruption recurrence intervals, but these at time are unreliable, as this giant can erupt anywhere at any time, particularly in countries that lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

