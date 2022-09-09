Genuine guardians can soon apply for mitigation assistance

Good news, as genuine guardians of children below Year-13 will soon be able to apply for the Inflation Mitigation Package.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement this evening.

Sayed-Khaiyum says applications from genuine guardians will begin next Wednesday.

According to the Minister, guardians must apply at the school where the child in their care attends as well as any Legal Aid Office.

“We will require a statuary declaration from the guardian and then of cause once we have that verified with the declaration then we will be able to facilitate the $180 payment to the guardian for the child.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says so far, over $45 million has been paid out under this assistance.

He says these include payments to the parents of 146,982 students.

The Minister says another 40,000 applications are currently under assessment and will be paid no later than Monday.