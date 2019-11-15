Gender violence not a shadow pandemic: Ali

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says violence against women and girls is not a shadow pandemic as labelled by many.

Speaking to retired police officers, Turaga-Ni-Koros and youth leaders during the opening of the weeklong workshop on Male Advocacy for Ending Violence against Women, Ali says this has been an ongoing issue but became highly prevalent during COVID-19.

Ali is hopeful the participants will become good advocates to end violence against women and children.

“It is not a shadow pandemic, it is an existing pandemic that has been with us long before COVID or the natural disasters and so on. So the only problem is that it is getting worse as COVID gets worse.”

Most of these participants who are from outer islands and interior villages have agreed that violence is prevalent in their communities as women are not given equal rights.

The men will work on overcoming their shortfalls during the weeklong workshop, to be able to respond better to violence against women, and will impart the knowledge to other men in their communities.