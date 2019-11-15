Gender inequality contributes to violence against women and children

Gender inequality has been highlighted as one of the many reasons that contribute to increasing cases of violence against women and children in Fiji.

Women and Children’s Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa says societal norms, gender stereotypes, and dismissing boys’ aggression are factors that contribute to the rise in statistics of violence.

“We dismiss boys’ aggression as a function of their masculinity and we rationalize it. The more we conform to gender stereotypes – masculine: strong, assertive and powerful; and feminine: submissive, pretty and weak, the conditions remain ripe for Fijian men and boys to exert power and control over women and girls– power we covertly tell our boys is theirs through tradition, socialization and role models.”

Article continues after advertisement

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says they’re also stepping in to help address the growing concern of violence in our society.

“One of the things that we will be looking at is including gender sensitiveness, gender equality issues into our school curriculum. I can state here there’s a lot of work that needs to be done and we will be working very closely with the other three ministers we have a plan in place according to our plans.”

Vuniwaqa says recognizing gender equality will be the solution to addressing violence against women and girls in the country.