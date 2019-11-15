Gender gap in workforce remains a marginal issue

The Fiji Human Resource Institutes emphasized the need for open discussion on creating a gender-balanced work environment in the country.

This follows the country’s ranking on the World Gender Gap Index conducted in 2018 where Fiji was ranked 106 out of the 149 countries that participated.

FHRI President Kameli Batiweti says more millennials are now joining the workforce and this increases the need for a more conducive working environment.

“Fiji is among the most gender unequal countries in the world today. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2018 Gender gap index, Fiji ranks 106 out of 149 countries. We are now having a lot of people coming into our workforce called millennial and keeping them empowered sometimes can be an opportunity for all of us.”

Batiweti adds the salary gap between men and women in our workforce remains a marginal issue.