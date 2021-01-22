Gender equality yet to be achieved

More girls and women are now stepping up to play a significant role in society.

A Gender Transformative Institutional Capacity Development initiative was launched earlier this week by the Ministry of Women to advocate on gender equality and discrimination.

As of 2014, 143 out of 195 countries guaranteed equality between women and men and their constitutions.

New Zealand High Commissioner, Jonathan Curr says gender equality is now becoming evident in many organizations.

“There are also now more girls in schools and fewer women dying at childbirth.”

However, Curr says there is still a long way to go to achieve full equality.

“Despite these gains, the recent snapshot of gender equality across the sustainable development goals indicate that there is still much to do to achieve equality.”

The ICD is supported by the government of New Zealand and Canada.