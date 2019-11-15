Gender equality is the solution says Minister

Gender equality will have to be at the heart of discussions in order to tackle violence against women and girls.

Minister for Women and Children, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says all sectors will have to bind together and play their part in order to address the growing issue of domestic violence in the country.

Vuniwaqa says the media play an important role in ensuring this target is achieved.

“At the heart of that is gender inequality. For us to be effective in this aim that we have, gender has to be the heart of the solution. When we’re talking about Gender Equality, it’s across all sectors. My challenge is to the media. You have a huge role to play in this because thousands of people read what you write or listen to what you talk about over the radio waves.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of women and children in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will soon start consultations on a National Action plan which is aimed at tackling the issue.