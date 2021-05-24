Home

News

Gender equality in the RFMF a work in progress

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 9, 2022 3:51 pm
Implementing gender equality in the RFMF was still a work in progress that requires a lot more effort. [Source: RFMF]

Implementing gender equality in the RFMF is still a work in progress that requires a lot more effort.

This was highlighted by Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai at the Force’s International Women’s Day celebration.

Kalouniwai says while the expansion of roles for women in the armed forces around the world has evolved significantly over the decades, gender inequalities still persist.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that gender reforms need to happen, adding that the range of sweeping reforms around unacceptable behaviour, ensuring a more gender-inclusive and diverse military, and opening up pathways for women to enter leadership roles has to be accelerated.

The Commander RFMF also highlighted that the changing nature of the defence and security environment demands a range of expertise and experience.

Major General Kalouniwai says the RFMF of today demands a breadth of skills that include adaptability, strategic thinking, operating in small teams with minimal direction, remote work, intelligence collection and outreach to local populations which in particular is work where women are the most essential.

He hopes that under his command everyone will work together to define the true meaning of embracing a band of brother and sisters culture founded on the principles of ‘teamwork, respect and trust.’

Kalouniwai also emphasized that this cultural change will take time and often it can be two steps forward and one step backwards.

He adds that there will be critics and hostility and it will be a challenge for many who see the old and sometimes comfortable structures dismantled.

However, Major General Kalouniwai assured the servicewomen that as Commander, the RFMF’s response to these attitudes and behaviour will change and looks forward to them taking RFMF to new heights.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.