Gender based violence remains a major issue: Ali

Violence against women and girls continue to be a major human rights violation in Fiji according to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

From January to October this year, the Center received 751 domestic violence cases, 67 rape cases, nine attempted rape cases, 42 child sexual abuse cases, and 39 child abuse cases.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says the 16 Days of Activism organized by FWCC demands action against violence.

“While the campaign is ongoing throughout the year this raises the profile of violence against women, it’s a huge problem in this country and listening to all the data, our survey shows the global data is one in three women globally suffer from domestic violence.”

Ali says the age of some of the victims of violence and sexual abuse is shocking.

“We hear about it every day, the rape of young people today I said a four-month-old child that’s a known case to the Fiji police force and that was only two years ago, we’re not talking about 10 years ago or something like that and you got everyone, five months, six months, 10 and 12 months.”

The 16 days of activism ends on 10th December marking International Human Rights Day.