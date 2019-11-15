Gender based violence a grave concern: Vuniwaqa

The Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says gender based violence is a grave concern.

Vuniwaqa says while Fijians have experienced firsthand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts lives, it is not the same for everyone.

The Minister says the issue of gender based violence during this health crisis is markedly tragic and disheartening with a 28 year old women allegedly stabbed to death over the weekend by her husband following a heated argument.

Article continues after advertisement

This she says is a terrible reminder that domestic violence and violence against women and girls is the national emergency that Fiji continues to face.

The Minister confirms that in the last three months, there have been 795 calls to the National Domestic helpline 1560.

Last month, the helpline received 527 genuine calls, 66 percent of the callers were women and 44 percent men. 54 percent were domestic violence related and 30 percent related to COVID-19.

Close to 50% of women are ‘reporting’ a correlation between COVID-19 and an increase of violence, linked directly to the restrictions of movement and economic strains on families.

Through the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Working Group, formed under the Fiji Safety and Protection Cluster, the Ministry of Women, is leading efforts to rapidly advance prevention and response to violence against women and girls during COVID-19.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator, Shamima Ali, said “women are experiencing physical, emotional and psychological violence. Some are calling in with serious injuries. There is marital rape and they are seeing increased violence where there was already violence.

Meanwhile, 10 percent of the calls to the DV helpline are by bystanders to seek information about how to help women and girls.

The DV helpline 1560 fully operational 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.























