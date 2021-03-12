Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Gender-based inequality must be addressed

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 15, 2021 4:33 pm

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says Fiji can have the best laws, but this is not enough to end domestic and gender-based violence.

Speaking on FBC TV’s ‘4 the record’ program Vuniwaqa stressed a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to understand why these incidences happen.

She believes the violence is rooted in gender-based inequality.

Article continues after advertisement

“So if we are unable to address gender-based inequality then gender-based violence will continue, domestic violence will continue – which is why we need a national conversation about this. Every sector needs to give their thoughts about how we can prevent this violence that is happening.”

Work on a National Action Plan is underway that will be taking a more proactive approach towards gender-based violence once it comes into effect.

Public consultations on the Plan continue and it should be ready by the end of the year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.