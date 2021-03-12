Gender-based inequality must be addressed

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says Fiji can have the best laws, but this is not enough to end domestic and gender-based violence.

Speaking on FBC TV’s ‘4 the record’ program Vuniwaqa stressed a multi-stakeholder approach is needed to understand why these incidences happen.

She believes the violence is rooted in gender-based inequality.

“So if we are unable to address gender-based inequality then gender-based violence will continue, domestic violence will continue – which is why we need a national conversation about this. Every sector needs to give their thoughts about how we can prevent this violence that is happening.”

Work on a National Action Plan is underway that will be taking a more proactive approach towards gender-based violence once it comes into effect.

Public consultations on the Plan continue and it should be ready by the end of the year.