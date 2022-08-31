GDP growth can exceed 23.2 percent forecasts: Sen

ANZ Bank Country Head Rabih Yazbek, ANZ Bank Pacific Economist Kishti Sen.

Fiji can expect to recover all the expenditure that was lost at the height of the COVID pandemic by the end of this year.

ANZ Bank Pacific Economist, Dr Kishti Sen says judging by the way the economy is running, Fiji can expect to exceed the GDP growth of 23.2 percent forecast for 2022.

“When do we recover the spending we lost at the height of the pandemic? Most of it was tourism expenditure but other areas of expenditure such as investment also suffered because when we don’t have certainty in demand, borders are shut and no one knew when we were going to open and things would return to normal.”

ANZ Bank Country Head, Rabih Yazbek says the rapid tourist arrivals since January, especially in off-peak months, has been the catalyst for positive economic growth.

“November is usually a quiet month but the bookings are looking really strong. January usually tails off but I wouldn’t be surprised if we had a very strong January this year. So even in our cyclone season, people just want to get the stock they secure to come to Fiji.”

With tourism arrivals increasing on a weekly basis, the economists believe Fiji can expect to average about 75,000 visitors in the next five months.