GCF approves USD5m for Agrophotovoltaic Program in Ovalau

Ovalau’s nearly 10,000 residents are 100 percent dependent on diesel generators however soon their reliance will cut by more than half, bringing dependence on diesel generators down to 57 percent.

This as the green climate fund has granted US five million dollars for the Korea International Cooperation Agency to carry out the Agrophotovoltaic Program in Ovalau.

The Fiji Agrophotovoltaic Program combines solar power generation with agriculture as part of the government’s drive to fight climate change and to switch fully to renewable power sources by 2035.

The Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says the project consists of two stages, building and managing solar power plants on Ovalau and providing technical support for steps to strengthen agricultural productivity at the plant site.

“The Fiji APV Project is a history-maker in more ways than one. It is the first-ever FDB-GCF project, the first-ever APV project approved by GCF, the first-ever mitigation centric GCF project for Fiji.”

Sayed Khaiyum says the project will also provide a more reliable source of electricity and improve Fiji’s agricultural capacity.

“The Green Climate Fund is the single largest source of multilateral climate finance in the world, with a total funding capacity of over US $10.3 billion. Back in 2017, the FDB became accredited as a GCF national direct access entity”

He adds the project also holds special importance for women and young people who have the chance to learn new farming techniques, creating jobs in the agriculture sector at a time when we badly need those jobs.