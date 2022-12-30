GCC will take time says Vasu

Minister for Itaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, highlighted that chiefs need the support of the people.

Upon being welcomed to his Ministry yesterday, the Minister stressed the importance of filling vacant chiefly positions.

According to the new minister for Itaukei affairs, if people want to give titles to community chiefs, they should also support them.

Article continues after advertisement

“Well you can give them the title, you also have to support them, in how they can carry their leadership role out there in the community if you just give them the title without the support it won’t be successful.”

Vasu was also questioned about his plans for bringing back the Great Council of Chiefs, and these were his responses.

“To follow the procedure, it will take time, we have to do it the right way.”

He adds that more discussion will be carried out, and consultation will also be prioritized.