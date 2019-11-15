GCC building in Nasova will be re-built says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is optimistic that the re-construction phase of the Great Council of Chief building in Nasova, Suva will commence in the near future.

Speaking to Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says the building is insured and that the iTaukei Trust Fund has been working with the insurance company to finalize the payout.

“The iTaukei Trust Fund has submitted all the requirements to the insurance company. Now the iTaukei Trust Fund is waiting for the final decision by the insurance company to compensate the damage caused by the fire”.

The PM says the construction planning will be carried out by the Trust Fund.