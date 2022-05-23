GCC and discrimination have no place in Fiji: PM

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Great Council of Chiefs and discriminatory policies of previous administrations no longer have a place in Fiji.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Bainimarama says the country has come a long way in eradicating policies and institutions such as the GCC that created disunity amongst the population.

“The Great Council of Chiefs was created by the colonial administration to rule and weaken the people. This was obvious. It was created to help the privileged and classed those that were not part of it as commoners.”

He says Fijians nowadays are enjoying equal rights and freedom, regardless of traditional stature.

Bainimarama says this is evident in the equal distribution of iTaukei land lease money.