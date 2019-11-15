Home

Gavoka to address SODELPA AGM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 28, 2020 8:00 am
NEWLY APPOINTED SODELPA LEADER, VILIAME GAVOKA.

Viliame Gavoka is likely to address the Social Democratic Party AGM today in his maiden speech as the new party leader.

Gavoka was seen being congratulated by members of the SODELPA Management Board outside the meeting venue yesterday.

Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau who later this morning will announce the appointments says the selection process was democratic.

“We’ve appointed our Party Leader and Deputy Part Leader, it was very democratic and it showed that SODELPA is actually intact and in good spirit to challenge 2022.”

Following a year of bickering, division, and attempts at power grabs, Gavoka has his work cut out for him in trying to unite the party.

However given that tensions still remain following the SODELPA Board meeting yesterday, it is unlikely that influential figures within the party will change their stand anytime soon.

MP Inosi Kuridrani’s public outburst against Party President and High Chief Ratu Epenisa Cakobau during yesterday’s board meeting is an example of this.

Party stalwarts and supporters of Gavoka are likely to rally behind the new leadership to try and lift SODELPA out of its long-existing rut, but this won’t come without its own challenges.

Leading figures who still wield influence in the SODELPA hierarchy may decide to pursue legal action against the entire process of selecting the new leadership.

 

 

