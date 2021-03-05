Home

Gavoka strongly opposes Police Bill

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 7, 2021 5:21 pm

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has made a public call to development partners not to participate in the draft Police Bill.

Gavoka made the post on his social media page this afternoon.

He told partners they cannot endorse a draft Bill that infringes people’s civil liberties and human rights and the basic tenets of democracy.

He says this is in particular for a country with a history of political instability, abuse of power, violation of human rights, and lack of checks and balances.

Meanwhile, the face to face consultation for the proposed Bill is expected to begin on the 15th of this month.

