Gavoka set to be new SODELPA Leader

Viliame Gavoka is the new Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party.

FBC News can confirm that Gavoka will be announced as the Party Leader at the Annual General Meeting tomorrow. He was seen being congratulated by members of the SODELPA Management Board outside the meeting venue at the conclusion of the meeting.

Outgoing Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka earlier confirmed to awaiting media that he had been voted out as Party Leader.

FBC News was also reliably informed by sources within the party say current MP, Viliame Gavoka, got the support needed to lead, winning 21-20 against Rabuka, while lawyer, Filimoni Vosarogo, is likely to win the race for the position of Deputy.

The SODELPA management board spent most of the day deliberating over the recommendations of an independent panel which interviewed applicants for the two positions, and given developments this afternoon, the announcement at the Annual General Meeting tomorrow is a mere formality.

Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau says he will announce the names tomorrow.