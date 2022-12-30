Gavoka hits the road

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says he will be in Nadi tomorrow to meet with industry stakeholders.

Gavoka says his first meeting will be with the Nadi Chamber of Commerce.

The Minister says in the coming days he will meet with others in the industry, including the Chief Executive of Tourism Fiji.

He says he has also been speaking to a lot of people in the sector.

Gavoka is aware of the importance of the portfolio assigned to him and says he is happy with how the transition is coming along.