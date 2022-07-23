Gau to have its own quarry

[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources is working on setting up a quarry on Gau Island.

While touring Gau Island, Minister Jone Usamate had the opportunity to meet up with the team that were collecting rock samples in Gau to ascertain a feasible location to set up the quarry.

Usamate says there are two sites identified by the Fiji Roads Authority that are yet to be confirmed through the testing of rock samples.

The two identified sites are within the land belonging to Lovu and Vione.

Consultation is also underway with resource owners for land consent should a location be confirmed.

Usamate says with this development will not only cut costs in carting aggregate from Viti Levu but also improve road conditions with available material on the island.