Gas prices set to rise while fuel prices decrease

[Photo: FILE]

Fijians will pay more for cooking gas from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced new regulated prices for fuel and LPG products, effective from tomorrow.

According to FCCC, a 4.5 kg cylinder will sell at $13.56, which will see an increase by 23 cents, a 12 kg cylinder will retail at $36.17 cents. This will see a sharp rise of 62 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulk Gas will sell at $2.79 cents, while auto gas will go up by four cents to retail at $1.92.

Fuel price, however, will decrease from tomorrow.

Motor spirit will see a six-cent drop to retail at $2.55, premix will sell at $2.39, and kerosene will go down by 12 cents to sell at $1.74, while diesel will retail at $2.18.

FCCC says as part of their enforcement and compliance, their team will conduct inspections at wholesale and retail outlets and service stations to ensure authorized prices of petroleum and LPG products comply with the allowable maximum prices.

It says the prices issued by FCCC are maximum wholesale and retail prices, and the wholesalers and retailers can sell the refined fuel and LPG products at the maximum wholesale and retail prices or below the authorised prices.

The FCCC inspectors will continue to conduct checks during the coming weeks to ensure ongoing compliance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.