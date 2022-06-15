Gaps in the Dairy sector need attention

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Doctor Vinesh Kumar. [Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

There is a significant gap in the dairy sector, as the Agriculture Ministry works to increase production.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Doctor Vinesh Kumar says there is huge importation of milk, and they have ongoing programs to try and make local farmers the main suppliers for local consumption.

“At present, we are producing like the local production rounds around six to seven million liters, again there’s a huge gap and we are working with the dairy farmers and making sure that we want to increase production and efficiency of the farms.”

Dr Kumar adds they are also providing leverage for farmers in the Western Division to transition from small-scale to commercial dairy farming.