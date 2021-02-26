Galoa students get new uniform, sandals from RFMF

Students of Galoa Island Primary School are today over the moon after receiving new school sandals and uniforms donated by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

Commander RFMF Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says the donation to all 79 students has been made possible through their charity drive during the 2020 Sukuna Bowl match in December.

Handing over the sandals and uniform, Naupoto says they had initially aimed to help children whose parents were laid off as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

However, TC Yasa got in the way.

Now, Rear Admiral Naupoto says they are also making donations to children in the Northern maritime communities who were affected by the Category 5 cyclone.

Maraia Niumataiwalu of Galoa Village was touched by the donation considering the difficulties they face in trying to provide for her children after the devastation caused by TC Yasa.

Niumataiwalu is thanking the RFMF for reaching out to them in their trying times and the donation will surely be a morale booster for her two children in primary school.