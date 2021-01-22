Gale force winds in force for parts of Fiji

Tropical Depression 05F was located about 925km west-northwest of Nadi at 3am today and is expected to track northeast then southeast towards Fiji in the next 48 hours.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says close to its centre, the depression is expected to have average winds of up to 55km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr.

On this current track, TD05F is expected to bring damaging gale force winds with average speeds of 65km/hr with momentary gusts of up to 90km/hr.

Article continues after advertisement

The weather office says the depression is likely to move over the Yasawa group, northern Viti Levu, Vanua Levu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni, Lomaiviti and the Lau group by Friday.

Meanwhile, a flash flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to major rivers and streams for Vanua Levu, Vunibau village to Veivatuloa village in Namosi, upper WaidinaRiver from Delailasekau to Navunikabi village and low lying areas from Suva to Narere.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for land areas of the eastern half of Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and Lau group.