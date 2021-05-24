Gagai out for Knights

The Newcastle Knights will be without star player Dane Gagai in this weekend’s clash against the Storm.

Gagai was injured last week, and managed to play through the 80 minutes in Newcastle’s 39-2 loss with the Eels.

Scans returned and Gagai has a facial fracture while Hunt’s is considered more serious with a six-week return to play timeframe.

The Knights play the Storm at 4pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, round eight starts tomorrow at 9:50pm with the Broncos hosting the Sharks.