FWRM trainers’ workshop to improve women’s access to justice

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement organized a four-day training of trainers’ workshop focused on women’s access to justice with 18 participants representing 10 community-based organisations.

According to FWRM’s 2017 research, it takes a woman an average of 868 days to access justice from the first time they experience violence.

Lack of awareness of the formal justice sector agencies and pathways has been attributed as a limiting factor.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says the training is an important step forward in FWRM’s long-standing access to justice work.

Singh adds that there is increased awareness and recognition that violence against women and girls is an epidemic and that it will take all of us to address it.

The objective of the TOT was to build the capacity and awareness of community advocates on human rights issues, women’s rights, gender equality, basic legal literacy, awareness of formal justice sector agencies and civil society organisations that provide access to justice support services.