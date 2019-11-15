FWRM expresses concern over alleged murder report

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement has expressed its concern over the report of a woman that was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner.

Director Nalini Singh says the COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increase in the vulnerability of women and girls in our communities.

Singh says the average women and girls are mostly victims of sexual violence.

She adds the average age of victims from 2016 to 2019 is 16-years-old and 53 percent of the victim was under the age of 17.

FWRM commended the work taken by the Ministry of Women, Children for the formation of the Gender-Based Violence working group, and the COVID-19 Response Gender working group to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on women and girls.

She adds it takes a woman more than two years to report domestic violence and the COVID-19 restrictions could mean a worst-case scenario for victims and survivors.

The FWRM is urging the public to call the Domestic Violence Helpline Number on 1560 and the Child Helpline on 1325 if they know anyone becoming a victim of an assault.























