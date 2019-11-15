FWCC welcomes second highest rape sentence dished out

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has welcomed the second highest rape sentence handed to a 45- year- old man earlier this week.

The man was sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia for raping and sexually assaulting his 10-year-old step-daughter.

A bench warrant was issued against him on Monday and he was arrested from Deepwater in Tailevu on Wednesday afternoon.

The court heard that the rape and sexual assault happened between 2014 and 2018.

The victim who is now 17-years-old told the court during the trial that her stepfather had preyed on her over a prolonged period.

She was only 10-years-old when the attacks began and the accused continued to sexually abuse her until she was 15.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center coordinator, Shamima Ali has welcomed the lengthy sentence.

”We hope other courts will take its cue from this and other judges will continue to treat rape as a very serious offense. In the meantime, while we do not have realistic and evidence-based rehabilitation of rapists in the prison, the consistency and the length of time should reflect the seriousness of the crime.”

The man will spend the rest of his life behind bars with a non-parole period of 43-years and 11-months.