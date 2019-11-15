FWCC training will equip Police with vital skills

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center will roll out workshops to ensure Police Officers are equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond to gender-based violence.

Center Coordinator Shamima Ali says officers who have been trained on how to respond to domestic gender-based violence are well versed to handle such cases.

Ali adds the concern is on the new Police recruits who are familiarizing themselves with the workings of the law.

“It seems that new recruits who are coming out now are at a loss as to what to do so they end up doing the wrong things. Therefore, we are hoping to get back into the academy starting with this.”

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says commanders and leaders in all Division across the country must set show good leadership to help new officers.

“When we know things to be done, the subordinate will follow suit and we cannot teach them what things that are there for us to follow, this thing will come up every now and then.”

ACP Tudravu highlighted that domestic violence is an important issue and officers need to learn how best to respond to it.

“I would like to say to you that apart from all the complaints that I receive on my phone 24/7, one of those would be a domestic violence case.”

The Acting Commissioner says FWCC has contributed immensely to the improvement of Police services over the decade.