FWCC slams Niko Nawaikula’s comments on customary law

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Niko Nawaikula says women should be fined by court for wearing pants within village boundaries.

However three days ago, his Facebook post was even more extreme saying it is customarily okay for a Turaga Ni Koro or Village Headman to beat a woman for wearing pants.

The Fiji Womens’ Crisis Centre has slammed these comments saying it is completely uncalled for at a time when Fiji is going through a crisis.

Nawaikula argues that customary laws should be enforceable in court or there is no hope for indigenous culture and customs.

“Don’t beat because to beat somebody now becomes an assault so you reprimand or there should be fines or something like that. You must have the law to do that because the Turaga-Ni-Koro might apply custom now but he will be in trouble so we need the law to come up with a solution.”

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says as an elected leader, Nawaikula is sending out the wrong message.

“You are not allowed to beat anyone else up. When we talk about our culture and our culture allows us to beat women because they wearing pants but i don’t believe it was part of iTaukei culture to wear pants before – we use to wear short skirts with nothing else underneath and topless. That is our culture. Clothing in the pre-colonization and pre-Christianity and so on so what culture is he talking about.”

Ali says the statements made clearly encourages the violation of a woman’s human rights.

“We have talked about the bylaws and one of the things about living in this day and age we should be looking at human rights that whatever we do whether it’s cultural, religious, traditional it must not violate peoples right”.

FBC News has also contacted female members of SODELPA on whether they agree with his stand – to date – no response has been received.