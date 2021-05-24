FWCC receives 700 calls per month

The Fiji Women Crisis Centre received a years’ worth of domestic violence-related calls in 4 months during this pandemic.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says the trend of calls is worrying and signifies a bigger problem among communities.

“About 700 calls a month, about 70% are domestic violence-related the rest are for other things.”

Article continues after advertisement

Womens’ rights groups say the situation is a crisis within a crisis and have called for people to be more compassionate towards one another as Fiji battles a growing pandemic.