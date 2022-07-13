FWCC raises flag

[Source: Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre/Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says Pacific nations need to do more for West Papua.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali today raised the Morning Star flag, saying they are also remembering those women, girls, men and children who have died and who are still suffering from state violence perpetrated on them.

She says Nauru, Tonga, Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Palau have all raised their voices at the UN General Assembly about the plight of the West Papuan people.

Ali says this is very commendable but not enough and also says Fiji needs to speak out.