FWCC expects increase in demand for counselling

The demand for counseling services increases during the festive season says Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali.

Ali says a lot of social activities are planned for this time of the year and past trends show that often disputes erupt during this time.

She says the pandemic has brought hardships for many, and this Christmas will not be the same for many people.

“As usual, even during the pre-Covid time, we receive many reports and them immediately after the festive season, the rates continue to get higher and that is also because there is a lot more drinking and family fuel, a lot more tensions and this year it is particularly hard because of Covid and the economic stress it has put on families”

FWCC has provided counseling to over 2, 500 individuals in the first six months of this year.