FWCC encourages gender sensitization

The Fiji Women Crisis Centre has called on corporate organizations to look after their staff regardless of their gender to increase productivity.

Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says if organizations are serious about promoting gender equality and ending violence against women then all staff need to go through gender sensitization.

Ali says through gender sensitization staff will be able to understand gender dynamics.

“Ethics in corporate organizations is about lives and for you all it’s also about productivity. The better you look after your staff, men and women the better productivity and better an organization do.”

Ali also recommended that every organization should have a sexual harassment policy and should know how to support domestic violence victims.