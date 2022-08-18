FWCC condemns use of "vulagi" for citizens

This morning, the FWCC, after being approached by FBC News says it condemns the use of the word used by anyone to describe citizens of this country who are non-indigenous. [File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has condemned the use of the word visitors to describe citizens of this country.

In her post, PA provisional candidate Liliana Warid described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon” and she also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians were being marginalized.

Yesterday, former National Federation Party President Tupou Draunidalo scrutinized the absence of certain NGO’s who are quick to comment on other matters but not this one.

Tupou says some of them are anti-vaxxers and when the comment was made to almost half the population, they were nowhere to be seen or heard.

She claims the reason could be that the majority of them are working with parties like the NFP and The People’s Alliance.