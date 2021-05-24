FWCC condemns sharing of disturbing video

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has condemned the disturbing video involving two youth being forced to perform sexual acts.

FWCC Legal & Advocacy Officer, Stephanie Dunn says during COVID-19, the internet has been a lifeline for many, but some have used it as a tool to abuse others.

She adds Fiji’s cyber legislation prohibits the uploading and sharing of obscene materials.

Dunn says the impact of online violence on survivors is fear, anxiety, stress, panic, sleeplessness, and lower self-esteem or self-confidence.

She adds victims often isolate themselves, feel a sense of loss and mistrust, and become depressed and suicidal.

Dunn has called on authorities to respond promptly and sensitively, as the longer the post remains online, the more devastating impact it will have on the survivor.