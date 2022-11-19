FWCC condemns HinduPost article

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has strongly condemned the misinformation and article by a Hindu Post website.

The bigoted article which claimed that Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is fighting Hindus in Fiji with the support of the Fijian and Pakistani governments.

The ultra-right-wing Hindu Post claims to be an online digital platform dedicated to providing the correct perspective on issues affecting Hindus worldwide.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum labelled the article as an attempt to buy votes and create fear among the people.

In addition, the Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama had raised concern regarding the fake article which he says is an attempt by those who have an agenda against his government.