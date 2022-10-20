FWCC concerned with reports of workplace harassment

[File Photo]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has raised concerns about recent reports of bullying and harassment in the workplace.

FWCC coordinator, Shamima Ali says some of these reports are from prominent business institutions.

She says it seems that despite zero-tolerance policies for bullying and harassment, the issue is rife in workplaces.

Ali says discrimination based on gender has always been an issue but an emerging trend is discrimination against people with disabilities.

She says some business entities get a significant tax rebate if they employ people with disabilities and some of these entities seem to be taking advantage of that provision but have continued to allow harassment and bullying against people with disabilities.

Ali says many people who report to them are living in fear and reluctant to come out publicly for fear of losing their job.

She adds that some who have had the courage to come out, have been sacked, suspended or victimized in other ways for concocted reasons and called troublemakers.

Ali is urging employers to offer the best ethical standards of practice for employees without discrimination, victimization and respecting their full human rights.