FWCC celebrates Jacinda Party

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre celebrated the latest achievement of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden in Suva yesterday.

Arden secured a landslide victory in the New Zealand general election last week after winning 48.9% of the vote for her centre left Labour Party.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says a woman leading a political party and having a landslide victory is an inspiration throughout Fiji and the Pacific.

Ali says for Fijians especially women, this is a symbol of strength and proof that women can take any role with confidence and compassion.

She adds this is a testament to her leadership and values.

“For us this is a real great symbol of what leadership can look like in these very trying times, it’s not hard and as she said, strong but compassionate and kind and that is the kind of leadership we’re looking at.”

Representatives from the NZ High Commission, Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa and various women’s groups were present at yesterday’s double celebration.

The FWCC also marked Pinktober.