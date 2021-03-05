Home

FWCC campaign to raise awareness on rape

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 10, 2021 5:45 am
FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali. [File Photo]

Despite a national outcry over incidents of rape, there seems to be no end to this crime as new cases are reported almost daily.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has launched an Anti-rape campaign to further strengthen its awareness on the issue.

FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali, says in 95 percent of rape cases, the perpetrators were known to the victims.

“For 661 rape cases, there were 701 perpetrators which means there was gang rape also. Of that 668, 95% of the perpetrators were known to the survivor.”

Ali says many of the rape cases are unreported and a National Prevention Plan is being put in place to highlight this.

The FWCC counsellors, legal team and community advocates have also reported that there were cases of violence during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A vigil was held yesterday evening to remember women who have fallen victims to domestic violence and rape.

